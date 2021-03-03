New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $248,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America upped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

