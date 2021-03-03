New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

KWR stock opened at $279.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.77. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

