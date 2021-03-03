New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

AFG stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.