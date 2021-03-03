New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

