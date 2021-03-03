New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.78 Million Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.96% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRHC stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $901.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

