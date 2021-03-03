New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Rambus stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $1,040,725 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

