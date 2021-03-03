New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cosan were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Cosan by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cosan by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $7,464,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cosan by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Cosan Limited has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

