Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price rose 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 896,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 875,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $349.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 433.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

