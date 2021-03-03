NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was up 9% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexGen Energy traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 2,351,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,915,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,171 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.