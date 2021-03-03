NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in February

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 333,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288,572 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000.

Shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

