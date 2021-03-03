Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 99,667 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 170.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $593,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. 14,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

