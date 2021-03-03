Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 140,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,424. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

