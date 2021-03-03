Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 209,075 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $53,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,840. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.