Nicholas Company Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,163 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. 48,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

