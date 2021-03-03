Nicholas Company Inc. Has $26.91 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

