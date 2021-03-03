Nicholas K. Akins Sells 66,483 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.