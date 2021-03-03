Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 41255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 118.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,435,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 779,295 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 187.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 22,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,929,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after buying an additional 283,288 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

