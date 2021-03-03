Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,707. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

