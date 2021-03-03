Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the January 28th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, reaching $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.78. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $225.21.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

