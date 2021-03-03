NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, NIX has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $99,198.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.91 or 0.03137000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00376674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.58 or 0.01048169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.00430489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00369763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00241458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022361 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,901,271 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars.

