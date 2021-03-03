Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the January 28th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,324.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $$30.25 during trading on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

