Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nordson by 35.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nordson by 21.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.76 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

