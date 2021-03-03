Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.80.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $192.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

