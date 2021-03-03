Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 391,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

