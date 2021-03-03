Northcoast Research Comments on MSCI Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI stock opened at $418.81 on Monday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.