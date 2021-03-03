Northeast Investment Management Purchases 2,013 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.65. 359,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,617,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11. The company has a market cap of $642.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.