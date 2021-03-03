Northeast Investment Management Purchases 6,237 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,175. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

