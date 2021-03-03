Northeast Investment Management Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.82.

AMT stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.33. 87,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,828. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.