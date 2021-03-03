Northeast Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.