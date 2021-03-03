NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the January 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NNRRF stock remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

