NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $40.36. 11,511,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 3,273,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

