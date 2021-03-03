NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Down 56.3% in February

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the January 28th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,194. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

