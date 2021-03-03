Nuance Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 15,816 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 2,636 call options.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 445.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 78.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.