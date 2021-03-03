Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NTNX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 387,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 216,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

