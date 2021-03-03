Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

