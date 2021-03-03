Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JDD)

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:JDD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,208. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

