Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 41,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

