Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.