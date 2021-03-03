Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

