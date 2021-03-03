Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 7,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

