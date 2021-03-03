Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NQP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 16,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

