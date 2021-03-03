Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

JPT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 12,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $99,071.76.

