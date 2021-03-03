Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,831. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

