Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NBB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 34,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $24.13.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

