Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

