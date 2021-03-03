NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. 92,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

