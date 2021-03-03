Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $855,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. 32,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

