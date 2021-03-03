Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 105,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.