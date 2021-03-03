Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 96,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

