Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 131,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,712,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,147,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,746,000.

Shares of REET traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,957. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

